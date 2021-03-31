Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 936 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,926. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.80 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.08.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.