Albion Financial Group UT Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $97,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 783,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133,705 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.27. 135,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $366.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.