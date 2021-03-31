Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $760.25. 13,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.90 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

