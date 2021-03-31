Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,548,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 406,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

