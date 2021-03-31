Albion Financial Group UT Takes $21.39 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,393,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,349 shares of company stock valued at $50,357,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,634.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

