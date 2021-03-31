Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.18% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

