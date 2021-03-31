Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.