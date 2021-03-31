Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $19.28 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and $30.08 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00263535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00069973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00086747 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

