Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,747. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

