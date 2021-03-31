Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

AAPL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

