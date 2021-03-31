Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Trading Down 3.4%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 55 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

