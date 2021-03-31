Alibaba Group (BABA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2021 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

3/26/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $421.00.

3/25/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $326.00 to $330.00.

2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $387.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $316.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $329.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 459,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.16. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

