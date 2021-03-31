Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.