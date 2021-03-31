Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.87 and had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.