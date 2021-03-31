Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

