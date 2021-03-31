ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 70.1% Lower Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $14,522.17 and $45,410.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,078,631 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

