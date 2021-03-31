Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 663,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

ALNA stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

