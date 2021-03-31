AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:AWF opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

