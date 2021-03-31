AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

