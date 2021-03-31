AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 374,183 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

In related news, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,457,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $3,438,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

