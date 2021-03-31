Allstate Corp Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

