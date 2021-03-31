Allstate Corp Sells 9,468 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

