Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $219,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.