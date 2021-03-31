Alpaca Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.45 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00321161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

