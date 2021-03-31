Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $157.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $106.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.14 million, a P/E ratio of 527.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $729,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,847 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,776 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

