Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $31.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,087.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,071.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,794.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

