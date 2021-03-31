Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $32.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,088.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,794.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

