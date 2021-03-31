Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $665,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2,072.53. 80,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,059.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,787.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

