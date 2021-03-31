Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,633. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

