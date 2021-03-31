Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 52,755 shares.The stock last traded at $41.80 and had previously closed at $42.05.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $795.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

