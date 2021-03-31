AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.61 and traded as high as C$20.96. AltaGas shares last traded at C$20.92, with a volume of 358,278 shares traded.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.61.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

