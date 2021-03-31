Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.31. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,541 shares trading hands.

ACH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

