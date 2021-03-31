Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.31. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,541 shares trading hands.
ACH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
