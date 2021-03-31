Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce sales of $149.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.25 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Amarin posted sales of $154.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $668.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $716.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $541.10 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

