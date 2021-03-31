Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 12.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,070.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,170.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

