Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.