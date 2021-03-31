AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis Sells 20,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 29,451,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,398,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.