AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis Sells 20,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 29,451,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,398,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

