Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.84% of Amdocs worth $78,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. 28,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.