Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Down to $79.34

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.34, but opened at $77.59. Amdocs shares last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 14,314 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

