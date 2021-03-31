Amdocs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,605% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after buying an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after buying an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,615,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,198. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

