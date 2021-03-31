AMEPAY Reaches Market Cap of $28.33 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00316146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.45 or 0.00844411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029262 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

