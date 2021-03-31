American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of ACC opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 171,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

