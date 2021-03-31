American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $912.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $912.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $888.65 million and the highest is $962.65 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $551.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

