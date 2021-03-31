American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.