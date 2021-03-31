American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

