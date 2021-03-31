American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 50,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

