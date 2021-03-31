American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,744. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

