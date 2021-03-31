American International Group Inc. Acquires 28,617 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

