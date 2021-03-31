American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 506.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 84,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

