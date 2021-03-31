American International Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after buying an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 103,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.