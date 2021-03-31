American International Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

